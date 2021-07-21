CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police responded to an overnight shooting in Swissvale.

They were called to the Garden Court Apartment Complex just before 1:00 a.m. along South Braddock Avenue.

At least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

