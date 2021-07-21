By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Resources Council will hold two hard-to-recycle collection events in Allegheny County next month.
Residents will have to pay a fee for some items like televisions and wires, while others like cell phones and computer towers will be accepted for free.
One event will be held at Next Tier Connect at Pittsburgh East on Monroeville on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You can register for that one here.
The other will be held at Bethel Park High School on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration opens on July 27.