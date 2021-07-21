By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pirates Hall of Famer could once again have their baseball card set another record.
A Honus Wager T206 card is set to hit the auction block this week.
The auctioneer calls it “The Mona Lisa of baseball cards.”
That isn't just hype, either.
Another Honus Wagner card set a record in 2016 when it sold for just over $3 million.
This card has the highest grade ever for a Wagner card.
It could end up selling for more than $5 million.
Bidding begins on Friday.