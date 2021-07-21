CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — At least 12 people were injured in a major crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said on Twitter that there was a “mass casualty” crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday in Lancaster County.

State police said officials responded to a pair of crashes involving eight vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Authorities said the Turnpike was temporarily closed westbound from the Morgantown to Reading exits.

No update was available on the conditions of the victims.