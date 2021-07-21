By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered 77-year-old man.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 525 New Cases, 8 Additional Deaths
Pennsylvania State Police put out an alert for Salvatore Valente Wednesday morning, saying Whitehall Police are asking for help finding him.
READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 125 New Cases, 1 Additional Death
ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Whitehall Borough PD is searching for Salvatore Valente. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/H9IlNkuuvo
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 21, 2021
Police say Valente left New Jersey around 8 a.m. Tuesday and he was supposed to be back at his home in Whitehall around 4 p.m. But police say he hasn’t returned or contacted family members. State police say he was reportedly in the area of Bristol Tuesday afternoon.
He’s described as a white man who is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 195 pounds. Police say he has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He’s driving a 2005 white Ford Ranger with the Pennsylvania license plate ZGH-2699.
https://www.facebook.com/Whitehall-Borough-Police-Department-191819154488231/
Police say he suffers from medical conditions and speaks limited English.MORE NEWS: Beaver Co. Judge Denies Sheldon Jeter's Motion For Mistrial, Sentenced To Life In Prison
If you see him, you’re asked to call 412-884-1100 or 911.