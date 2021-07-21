CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered 77-year-old man.

Pennsylvania State Police put out an alert for Salvatore Valente Wednesday morning, saying Whitehall Police are asking for help finding him.

Police say Valente left New Jersey around 8 a.m. Tuesday and he was supposed to be back at his home in Whitehall around 4 p.m. But police say he hasn’t returned or contacted family members. State police say he was reportedly in the area of Bristol Tuesday afternoon.

He’s described as a white man who is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 195 pounds. Police say he has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He’s driving a 2005 white Ford Ranger with the Pennsylvania license plate ZGH-2699.

Police say he suffers from medical conditions and speaks limited English.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 412-884-1100 or 911.