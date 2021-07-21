By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – We have a correction to make about a story we reported this morning about the proposed merger to add Wilkinsburg to the City of Pittsburgh.
We errantly reported there was a public hearing on the matter tonight and that is not the case.
There is no public hearing tonight in either place: Wilkinsburg or Pittsburgh.
While citizens on both sides of the argument agree there needs to be more dialogue, again, there are no public hearings on the matter tonight.
We are deeply sorry for the error.