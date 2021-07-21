By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has announced his retirement from football after eight seasons with the team.
Pittsburgh announced the news Wednesday.
“Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from the game of football,” Steelers General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field. We wish Vince and his family all the best.”
Williams played 14 regular-season games last season. He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
In 121 career regular-season games, Williams tallied 444 tackles, 48 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks.