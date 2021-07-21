By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Pony League World Series is back!
After being forced to cancel for the first time in its history last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization says it’s eager to continue the tradition in Washington this summer.
Pony League is a youth baseball and softball organization that gathers the top 13 and 14-year-olds from around the world to compete.
Beginning on August 13, teams will compete for six days, with the championship scheduled for August 18.
The league president says he’s excited for the return to Washington County.
"I feel great about the opportunity for these kids that have worked and had this in the back of their minds as a goal to have this opportunity this August," said Nathan Voytek.
Normally, the Pony League World Series is an international event, but this year it will be just teams from the U.S. and Puerto Rico due to pandemic travel restrictions.