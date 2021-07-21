WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Today will be a big day for the residents of Wilkinsburg when they will have a chance to make their voices heard in a possible merger with the city of Pittsburgh.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding the potential merger so the Wilkinsburg Council members want more community input.

Tonight, at 6:00 p.m., residents will have their chance to weigh in.

So far, council members who are against the merger say they’re worried borough police officers and other service workers will lose their jobs.

They’re also concerned about the potential for gentrification.

However, other members highlighted advantages such as affordable housing programs and cheaper property taxes.

They also believe that businesses would thrive.

In order for the merger to happen, Wilkinsburg advocates would have to collect enough signatures and then the Pittsburgh City Council would have to vote on the possible merger.

If approved, Wilkinsburg residents would get a final say in a referendum in November.

Wilkinsburg residents who want to voice their opinion must register online or by phone by 3:00 p.m.

Once registered, a pop-up box will appear and login credentials will be emailed.

More information and registration can be found at this link.