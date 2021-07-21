By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County judge has denied Sheldon Jeter‘s motion for a mistrial in his conviction for the shooting death of Tyric Pugh in Aliquippa.

The judge then sentenced Jeter to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In the legal brief filed Tuesday, Jeter’s attorneys asked for a hearing to argue for a mistrial. They called into question the impartiality of Juror No. 3, who voted to convict during the trial.

Last month, the jury found Jeter guilty of first-degree homicide in Pugh’s 2020 fatal shooting. Pugh and Jeter were close friends.

Following the trial, KDKA Investigates reported that Juror No. 3 was actually a next door neighbor to the family of Rachael DelTondo, the slain schoolteacher with whom Jeter once had a romantic relationship.

In 2018, DelTondo was shot several times in her parent’s driveway, just feet from a home that KDKA confirmed is owned by the female juror’s parents.

Though he’s never been formally named a suspect, Jeter has been under investigation in connection with the DelTondo murder for the past three years. Since that time, Jeter has garnered national attention as a possible suspect in the murder. But the defense said when questioned during jury selection, the juror revealed no knowledge of Jeter or the present case.

KDKA also obtained transcripts of the court’s questioning of the juror.

They revealed that she was actually married to — and apparently divorcing — a relative of Sheldon Jeter. The defense also produced a picture of Judge Kim Tesla presiding over the couple’s civil wedding ceremony and cited specific line of questioning at jury selection.

On Tuesday, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said he had not read the motion and his office was ready to proceed with the sentencing. Defense attorney Michael Santicola said he wanted sentencing delayed and Judge Tesla to hold a hearing on his motion for a mistrial.

