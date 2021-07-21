MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Residents in one corner of the city of McKeesport spent another day without water and it’s been this way for five days now.

In the Lower 10th Ward, cardboard boxes of free bottled water are mounting near the intersection of Ann Street and Atlantic Avenue as more than 500 McKeesport households are still without clean drinking, cooking and bathing water.

On Wednesday, employees from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, which services the neighborhood, continued flushing operations and stopped door-to-door to collect individual water samples, which are then being driven to a testing lab in Lancaster to help expedite the process.

The water has been contaminated for several days with a chemical found in firefighting foam. The foam leeched into the water system while firefighters were battling flames at an auto body shop last week.

Despite efforts on behalf of almost every branch of local government, state Rep. Austin Davis says restoring the water to safe status could take at least a few more days.

“I know it’s not the easiest thing to do when you’re going through this situation but we’re just asking people to be patient. We want to make sure people have access to their water as quickly as we can but we also want to make sure it’s safe and safety is our number one priority,” said Davis.

According to Davis, leaders hope to have it resolved by the end of the week, and the contamination is still sequestered to the Lower 10th Ward.

Meanwhile, water buffalos are accessible at the sewage plant on Atlantic Avenue, Perry Street and R&W Oil.

People in the 10th Ward have been forced to bathe at McKeesport High School. The showers there will remain open to the public between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday night, trailers with showers on them are being staged around the community for easier access.