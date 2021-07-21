By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash showed her love to some Pittsburgh girls.READ MORE: Police Officers, Firefighters, And Good Samaritan Recognized For Saving A Woman's Life
She virtually surprised students from the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday.READ MORE: Honus Wagner Baseball Card Expected To Sell For Millions At Auction
The McKeesport native took time out of her day to give them advice and donated much-needed basketball equipment in celebration of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation’s “Sports Matter Giving Truck.”
“If I had to leave one message to all of these young female athletes across the country not only in my home city of Pittsburgh, I would tell them they matter,” Cash said. “They matter, their thoughts matter, who they’ll become matters, so each and every day they should wake up, not only feeling grateful for the day, but look at every day as a challenge.”MORE NEWS: Cletus Lee, North Braddock Mayoral Nominee Charged With Assault, Says Campaign Will Continue
This summer, the giving truck tour is specifically celebrating girls in sports and embracing the power of women in sports.