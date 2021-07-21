By KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A busy part of Route 51 was briefly shut down after a serious crash on Tuesday night.
According to police, two cars smashed into each other near Maytide just after 11:00 p.m.
As a result of the crash, at least one person was hospitalized.
Their condition is unknown.
The collision unit is handling the investigation of the crash.
