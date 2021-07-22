By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former medical assistant at the Allegheny County Jail is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted three inmates.
County Police say 29-year-old Shiquille Desesso turned himself in on Thursday morning.
Police say the investigation into Desesso started after a female inmate then two others at the jail complained about his conduct at the end of May. He was fired on June 4.
Interviews with the inmates and Desesso revealed allegations of inappropriate touching and interaction with the inmate, and police say investigators were able to verify more information provided by victims. Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Desesso Thursday.
He’s facing three counts of institutional sex assault and three counts of indecent assault.