BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS Pittsburgh) – A Pennsylvania business’ attempt to get drivers to slow down and avoid a speeding ticket has caught the attention of police. PJ’S Deli, Catering and Bakery on the corner of Bower Hill Road and McLaughlin Run Road is using its sign to try and get drivers to tap the brakes before it’s too late.
"Slow down…the cop hides behind this sign," the sign reads. True to word, a black SUV is parked right behind it.
The Bridgeville Police Department caught on and responded on social media.
"Well… I guess the jokes on us!!" police wrote, followed by laughing emojis and a "SMH."
The deli’s sign has also served up other iconic lines like “‘Come try ‘the worst food you’ll ever eat in your life’ according to some chick on Facebook.”