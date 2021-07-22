By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Commuters that take the Parkway East may want to get to planning an extended vacation for July 2025.
That's when PennDOT is eyeing to replace the Commercial Street Bridge on the Swissvale Side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
When the bridge is ready, it will be built next to the existing bridge.
Then, the Parkway East will be closed for 2-3 weeks so the old bridge can be demolished and the new bridge can be put into place.
According to PennDOT’s estimates, the project will cost $123 million.