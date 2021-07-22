By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Four cyclists were hit and one was killed in a crash on Route 22 on Thursday morning.
Three of those four were taken to the hospital and expected to be ok, according to Murrysville Police.
All of the cyclists were in their 20s or 30s.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.
Route 22 eastbound is shut down near Harrison City Road and the closure is expected to last a few hours.
