By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 68th Annual KDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund campaign is underway and kicking into high gear.
Thursday was the Free Care Fund Christmas in July Benefit Show on Pittsburgh Today Live!
The Free Care Fund ensures no child at UPMC Children’s Hospital is denied medical care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. It’s a promise made when the hospital first opened in 1890 and continues today thanks to your donations.
There is still time to donate.
You can do so online at: https://www.givetochildrens.org/telethon.