By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead and a woman is in custody after police say he gave the Mercer County DA’s Office a video of the pair molesting two girls.

Police say George Wolfe delivered an envelope to the DA’s office back in May. The envelope had a note and a DVD of George and Barbara Wolfe sexually assaulting the girls.

The same day, police went to George’s home in Hickory Township, Forest County and found him dead. The Hermitage Police and the Mercer County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating his death.

Troopers say investigators learned the alleged sexual assault happened in the mid-90s at a house where George and Barbara lived in Tionesta, Forest County.

Barbara was charged Tuesday with multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim younger than 16, aggravated indecent assault of a child younger than 14 and rape of a mentally ill or deficient victim.

Police say Barbara was taken into custody Wednesday at her home in Clark. She was placed in the Warren County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond pending a preliminary hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing, police say.