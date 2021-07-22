By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RUFFSADALE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 73-year-old woman.
State Police say Myrna Z. Montalvo was last seen by her caretaker leaving her home in Ruffsdale on Tuesday around 8 a.m.
State Police Belle Vernon is looking for Myrna Z. MONTALVO a 73 year old female who is reported missing endangered has a medical history of diabetes, and dementia. She was last seen by her caretaker leaving her home in Ruffsdale on Tuesday 07/20/21 at approximately 0800 hours. pic.twitter.com/vFA4tPaahx
— Troopers Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) July 22, 2021
Police say Montalvo has a medical history of diabetes and dementia.
If you see her, call 911.