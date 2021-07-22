CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Woman, Ruffsdale

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RUFFSADALE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 73-year-old woman.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 561 New Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

State Police say Myrna Z. Montalvo was last seen by her caretaker leaving her home in Ruffsdale on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Police say Montalvo has a medical history of diabetes and dementia.

MORE NEWS: Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Date For Heinz Field

If you see her, call 911.