By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2021-22 regular-season schedule.
Is it October yet?
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 22, 2021
The team opens the NHL’s regular season on Oct. 12 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.
The Penguins will then play eight of their next nine games at PPG Paints Arena, including the home-opening game on Oct. 16 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Pittsburgh's final game of the regular season comes on April 29 at PPG Paints Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes.