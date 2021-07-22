CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

The team opens the NHL’s regular season on Oct. 12 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.

The Penguins will then play eight of their next nine games at PPG Paints Arena, including the home-opening game on Oct. 16 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh’s final game of the regular season comes on April 29 at PPG Paints Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes.

