By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A prominent Pittsburgh philanthropist has died.READ MORE: UPMC Magee, Pitt Study Testing COVID-19 Vaccine In Pregnant And Postpartum Women Legislature Begins To Tackle Congressional Redistricting, While Many Warn Against Political Gerrymandering
John G. Rangos Sr. was a week shy of turning 92 years old.
He earned his fortune in waste management and environmental services, and then gave millions of dollars to causes throughout western Pennsylvania.MORE NEWS: City Receiving Complaints Of Scooters Left On Sidewalks 2 Weeks Into New Program
The Rangos name adorns buildings at UPMC Children’s Hospital, Duquesne University, Carnegie Mellon University and the Carnegie Science Center.