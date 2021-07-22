PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One day after reporting for training camp, the Steelers officially kicked off their quest for another Super Bowl Thursday.

Training camp is usually in Latrobe, but that’s not the case this year. Coaches and players are starting out at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

Mike Tomlin called it a good first day of work for the team and for Ben Roethlisberger, who talked about getting out there, testing his arm and knowledge of the new offense.

And the good news for Ben: he feels like he is in a much better place than the start of last year’s camp coming off elbow surgery. This year, his arm is a lot stronger and a lot less used not going through extensive rehab, which is beneficial heading into the season.

“My arm feels a lot fresher, if you will,” Roethlisberger said. “Just because, at this time last year I had thrown thousands of footballs trying to get ready for this. This year, today was the first day I’d thrown a ball since mini camp other than throwing a ball to my son in the backyard.”

Ben and the Steelers will spend the next three days over on the South Side. Their first day off is Monday, and you will get to see Ben’s arm for yourself. Next Wednesday is the first day open to the fans at Heinz Field.