By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for a job, the Rivers Casino might be in the market for your services.READ MORE: Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Date For Heinz Field
They are hosting a hiring event on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. and lasting until 7:00 p.m. and are looking to hire servers and card dealers.READ MORE: South Strabane Police Say They've Received High Number Of Unemployment Fraud Reports
Anyone that stops by can interview for a job.
The Rivers recently raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour for non-tipped workers.MORE NEWS: PennDOT Lays Out Plan To Replace Commercial Street Bridge On The Parkway East
The casino also says you can “earn while you learn” with on-the-job training.