BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA has learned a South Hills man died Thursday after a fight at a bar in Baldwin Borough put him on life support.

According to the criminal complaint, four people got into a fight at the Loose Moose Saloon on Brownsville Road on Sunday.

The criminal complaint says Mark Thompson stepped in and tried to break up the fight. One of the four men involved in the brawl, 22-year-old Zachary Blake of Pittsburgh, punched Thompson and knocked him to the ground. He allegedly didn’t stop there.

Blake got on top of Thompson and continued punching and kicking him in the face, the criminal complaint says. When police arrived, Thompson was unconscious and bleeding. A police source confirmed Thompson died Thursday after being on life support.

Blake was arrested by Baldwin police. Court paperwork says Blake told law enforcement that his brother was fighting with Thompson and he intervened to protect his brother. The paperwork says Blake told police he punched Thompson “once or twice.”

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to Thompson’s neighbor, who said he was a father of three.

“Complete shock, I can’t believe it,” said Tom Hubicz. “It just doesn’t seem real. You always think people are going to be around. You just never know.”

Blake is charged with aggravated assault and other charges. KDKA has learned a death investigation will get underway. Police will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.