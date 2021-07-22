By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police in South Strabane Township say they are receiving a high number of reports regarding unemployment fraud.
They say people are calling to report they've received unemployment, even though they never filed a claim.
Businesses are also getting notices about a claim being opened for a current employee, even though they’re currently working.
They also have other cases where the employee doesn't even know who the person is.
Cases of unemployment fraud can be reported to the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469.