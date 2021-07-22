By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC is warning its staff members to keep an eye out for scams as they are being targeted by unemployment fraud.READ MORE: Advocates Say Backlog Of Jobless Benefit Claims Continue To Grow
Fraudsters have apparently submitted numerous unemployment claims under the names of UPMC employees who are actively employed.READ MORE: Trailer For Netflix Series Filmed In Pittsburgh, 'The Chair' Released
Some of those employees have even received a check or debit card in the mail.
However, UPMC says it doesn’t appear that data has been breached.MORE NEWS: State Police In Indiana County Investigating Theft Of Firearms From Unlocked Vehicles
They are telling any employee that has been targeted to contact the unemployment office.