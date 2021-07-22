By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USPS is holding a job fair with positions starting at $16.87 an hour.
The job fair will be held at the Pittsburgh Main Post Office/General Mail Facility at 1001 California Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They’re looking to fill multiple positions. Pay ranges from $16.87 to $19.06 an hour.
Applicants have to have a valid state driver's license, a state driver's record and two years of unsupervised experience driving a passenger car or larger.
You can apply online. If you have any questions, you can call 412-359-7619.