By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new mural will canvass the riverwalk under the Fort Duquesne Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh.
Local artist Camerin Nesbit will begin working on the next phase of the Black Lives Matter mural this week.
Leaders say the artwork is inspired by community engagement and will feature colorful portraits of local Black faces of “excellence, greatness, and inspiration.”
The mural was painted last summer in response to the killing of George Floyd.
Over the past year, Nesbit has worked with Riverlife and local Black artists to reimagine the area.