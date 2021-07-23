By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – The Crack'd Egg has lost another court battle over COVID-19 orders.
Commonwealth Court judges ruled against the Brentwood diner Friday.
The Crack’s Egg didn’t comply with mask mandates for workers or customers and was shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department.
The judges wrote that Pennsylvania's COVID restrictions were constitutional and upheld a county court ruling that shut down the Crack'd Egg.
The owner’s attorneys say they now intend to make an en banc argument before the entire court, given the constitutional issues at hand.