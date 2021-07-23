By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for another 14-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Duquesne.
Police are looking for Carlo Owens in connection with 21-year-old Damont Adams’ death. Fourteen-year-old Tyion Simmons-McClain was charged in Damont’s death last month.
Damont was found shot and killed near Ferndale Avenue and Elder Alley in March.
According to the criminal complaint, police were told the teens came up with a plan to steal marijuana from Damont. After Damont realized he wasn’t given money for the marijuana, police say Owens shot Damont in the head.
Owens is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy. He's described as a Black male who is 5-foot-8 and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police at 1-833-255-8477.