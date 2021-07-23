CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters in Indiana Borough rescued a chinchilla from a home that caught on fire Friday morning.

The fire, which started around 7 a.m., was contained after a coordinated effort from crews and was extinguished within minutes.

The Indiana Fire Association says all the residents evacuated the house safely, but they told firefighters that their pet chinchilla was still inside.

A firefighter went back inside the house and found the “very lethargic” chinchilla.

Firefighters secured an oxygen mask for the pet, and it was more alert after receiving about 10 minutes worth of oxygen.