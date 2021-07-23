By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle crashed into the First Commonwealth Bank in Latrobe, punching a hole clean through the front.
First responders gathered around the building on Sharky's Drive Friday afternoon. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, where heavy damage to the building could be seen.
Despite the damaged building, no one was injured.
There’s no word on what led up to the crash.