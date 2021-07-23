By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We asked for your help and you deliver!

On Thursday, we held our UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Christmas in July Benefit Show.

The Free Care Fund, which was established when the hospital opened back in 1890, ensures that no child is denied medical care.

While the Free Care Fund campaign runs all year, the Christmas in July event is when we kick it into high gear.

Thanks to your generous donations, we raised more than $29,000, and, as promised, local company Ansys is going to match the first $25,000. So, in total, that’s more than $54,000.

Last year, we raised just over $18,000 during Christmas in July, so this number is just astounding.

The generosity of the people of Pittsburgh, and even some PTL viewers in other parts of the country never ceases to amaze us!

All of us at KDKA and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh are so grateful to all of you for making this such a huge success.

An extra special thanks to our match partner, Ansys and our junior co-host Kyree Beachem, as well as all of the doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital.

The 68th Annual KDKA-UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show is set for Dec. 16, so mark it on your calendars and join us then.

We’re hoping this year will be the year we hit the $2 million mark, all to help patients at Children’s and their families!

We can’t do it without you, so thanks again to all of you!

You can donate to the Free Care Fund all year long online. Visit this link.