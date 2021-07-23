Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Deacon

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Deacon came to Animal Friends earlier this year with his brother and sister after their owner could no longer care for them. When he first arrived, he needed some special attention from our Medical team and then spent some time in a foster home to help him get back to feeling his best. Deacon does have a bit of a sensitive stomach, but he doesn’t let it slow him down and loves to snack on healthy greens! He is confident, curious and loves to explore, but at the end of the day this sweet boy loves to hang out on the couch and get all the pets.

To find out more about how to adopt Deacon, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Smokey & Eugene

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Smokey is a gorgeous 2-year-old tabby. She is very friendly and affectionate.

Smokey is good with other children and cats, but not so much with dogs. She was used to being an indoor and outdoor cat and went outside to go to bathroom. Smokey has been waiting since December of 2020 to find her forever home.

To find out more about how to adopt Smokey, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Eugene wants to be right with his people. He loves to cuddle and burrow under the covers.

Eugene likes walks and car rides. He still has lots of energy and spunk. He was in a foster home with another dog and older cat.

Eugene is a housetrained, 7-years-young Dachshund mix. He is eligible for our special Golden Buddies Program rate if you are age 65 or older.

To find out more about how to adopt Eugene, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

