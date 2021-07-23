CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Dr. Thomas Whitten, Fentanyl, Greensburg, Kickbacks, Local TV, Opioid Crisis, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Greensburg doctor took kickbacks for prescribing an opioid that contained Fentanyl.

READ MORE: FirstEnergy To Pay $230 Million In Ohio Bribery Case

Dr. Thomas Whitten pleaded guilty to three federal charges on Thursday.

Dr. Whitten ran the Westmoreland Pain Management Center.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh VA: Pfizer And Moderna Vaccinations More Than 95% Effective At Preventing Infection

He admitted to taking money from a pharmaceutical company to distribute a power narcotic approved to treat cancer pain.

Whitten, however, prescribed it for patients who didn’t need the substance and then billed the insurance companies.

MORE NEWS: Local Artist Working On Next Phase Of Black Lives Matter Mural On Downtown Riverwalk

He could spend up to 10 years in prison.