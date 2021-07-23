By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Greensburg doctor took kickbacks for prescribing an opioid that contained Fentanyl.
Dr. Thomas Whitten pleaded guilty to three federal charges on Thursday.
Dr. Whitten ran the Westmoreland Pain Management Center.
He admitted to taking money from a pharmaceutical company to distribute a power narcotic approved to treat cancer pain.
Whitten, however, prescribed it for patients who didn't need the substance and then billed the insurance companies.
He could spend up to 10 years in prison.