By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers' Super Bowl champion Jerome Bettis is hoping to "WOW" Pittsburgh with a brand new project.
His foundation, “The Bus Stops Here” is teaming up with the housing authority and Stem Coding Lab for the “WiFi On Wheels” cyber bus.
It's a mobile computer lab with 10-15 laptops, internet access, and a flat-screen monitor for remote learning.
Bettis says this will be a difference-maker for children and families in Pittsburgh.
"Our mission has always been to bridge a digital divide for the less fortunate inner-city youth in Pittsburgh and in the Pittsburgh area, and the cyber bus is the next step in the journey to complete this mission," Bettis said.
According to Bettis, the “WOW Cyberbus” will be rolling onto Pittsburgh streets in January 2022.