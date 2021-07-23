By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – America's biggest concert promoter is trying to get people to come back to concerts.
Live Nation is offering $20 tickets for more than 1,000 shows, calling it Return to Live.
Live music is BACK at The Pavilion at Star Lake! Celebrate with $20 all-in concert tickets on select shows starting July 28th. Details at: https://t.co/oBlYEeJ7qt pic.twitter.com/qGxs3swwAl
— The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) July 22, 2021
At Star Lake, there will be nine shows that will be up for the deal, including Jason Aldean, Maroon 5, Kiss and the Jonas Brothers.
The offer will go online this Wednesday, July 28 at noon.