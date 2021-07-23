By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man who was wanted in both Pittsburgh and Ohio.
Bryant Rather is accused in a 2019 crash in Pittsburgh and was also facing firearms charges in Ohio.
According to deputies, Rather was carrying a gun during a traffic stop on Thursday.
When deputies searched the car, they also found three lookalike firearms.