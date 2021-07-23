By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL (KDKA) – Public hearings for the proposal of an Amazon distribution center in Churchill have been continued and another date has been proposed.
The discussion will continue on Monday, July 26 at 6:00 p.m. and it’s expected to last until 11:00 p.m.
Churchill Borough has also proposed a fourth night of public discussion, which could be scheduled for Monday, August 9 from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.
Subjects that will be discussed will include air quality, stormwater, as well as a presentation from the borough engineer.
Subjects that will be discussed will include air quality, stormwater, as well as a presentation from the borough engineer.

Meeting videos from what has already been discussed can be found on the borough's website.
A Zoom link for Monday’s hearing will be on the borough website and it will also be live-streamed on the borough Facebook page.