By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – NFL free agent and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor says he’s lucky to be alive after a crash.READ MORE: Republicans Criticize Top Election Official's Decision To Decertify Fulton County's Voting Machines
TMZ reports Pryor posted on Instagram saying he flipped his three-wheeler Vanderhall twice and shared photos of the accident.READ MORE: New Castle Police K-9 Frankie Gets New Body Armor
“Luckily still breathing and a scratch,” he said.
TMZ Sports reports Pryor told them he was “cool” after the accident.MORE NEWS: UPMC Finalizes $2.65 Million Settlement For 2014 Employee Data Breach
Pryor, who led the Jeannette Jayhawks to their first state championship, played with the Jets and Bills before he was signed by the Jaguars and released shortly after being placed on injured reserve.