LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — A driver who lost control of his vehicle crashed into a roadside produce stand being operated by a woman and her young daughter, killing the child and leaving the mother critically injured.
The accident in Lithopolis occurred around noon Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The 67-year-old driver, Kim Horton of Canal Winchester, failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, hitting the two victims before striking a house and a tree, authorities said. He was treated for minor injuries.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene, while her mother, Elizabeth Jones, 38, of Carroll, was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. The child’s name has not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
