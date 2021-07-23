PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend is here and it’s time to get on the road!

Some ideas for family getaways are not too far away, either.

Let’s start with a strolling, wandering destination – Volant, Pennsylvania.

“It is really a 1700s meets the current day,” explains Michael Chapaloney, the Executive Director of Pennsylvania Tourism.

He says Volant is special.

“So, really whatever your interest is, you’re going to find that there,” he says.

If you’re hungry and looking for a place to grab a bite to eat – try New Castle.

“They have a burger trail, so you can ‘burger’ your way around New Castle, trying all the various burgers,” Chapaloney says.

There are 15 different, unique burgers on the trail.

Just outside of Meadville, Chapaloney says don’t forget the Davenport Fruit Farm.

“For fruit, sure, but also they have a brewery and cidery on-site,” he says. “They make a wonderful product.”

Speaking of memorable products, on the edge of Pymatuning, you’ll find old-world recipes at Mortals Key Brewery.

“You won’t forget Mortals Key Brewery,” Chapaloney says. “The last time I was there, there was a couple there from Germany. So it’s really a destination that you have to experience.”

WATCH: Tasty & Historic One Tank Trips



Of course, if you are in that neck of the woods, there’s Conneaut Lake. A place you can spend a lazy day by the water, on a boat, or in the park.

Unless there are thunderstorms, Conneaut Lake Park is open on the weekends, but it’s always a smart move to check ahead on what rides are running.

Staying close to the water, another popular choice is the shores of Lake Erie.

“We are actually seventh in wine production in the country,” says Chapaloney. “Many people don’t know what but Erie is really the epicenter of it all.”

So you can grab a little wine, a little cheese, and have Lake Erie as your backdrop.

“When you consider people like Mazza Vineyards, it’s incredible,” he says. “They’re going to have miles and miles of vineyards to explore.”

If you aren’t looking for wine, there’s also maritime history in Erie at the Erie Maritime Museum.

“It really tells an amazing story of Lake Eire, one of our more shallow Great Lakes,” Chapaloney says. “There have been more shipwrecks and what have you, but also stationed at the museum is the U.S. Niagra. Now, it is often sailing, but it’s really one of America’s true tall ships.”

Also in Erie, there’s the Hagan History Center, complete with the office of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Speaking of history, on your way back, make a stop in Titusville.

“You can see the first commercial oil well in the world in Titusville,” he says. “Then learn all about the oil industry in America, which is truly incredible and started here in Pennsylvania.”

Chapaloney recommends giving yourself plenty of time if you stop in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In Sharon, there’s the Five Diamond Buhl Mansion, the Winner Fashion House, and Daffin’s Candies, the home of chocolate kingdom.

“Sharon is a fantastic destination,” he says. “Absolutely incredible, Daffin’s Candies in Sharon is really something to explore because not only do they make an amazing chocolate but they are selling candies from all over the place.”

They turn out about a million pounds of chocolate per year, and those chocolate creations in the kingdom at the store are huge. A 125-pound chocolate turtle, a 75-pound chocolate frog, and so much more.

Even with all of this to do, it doesn’t even begin to touch on all the state parks in the region which we’ll have for you next week.