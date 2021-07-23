PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting near a park in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said Friday that officials received a ShotSpotter alert near Quarry Field around 6:45 p.m.READ MORE: Permanent Highland Park Bridge Ramp Closure Creates A Detour Within A Detour
The shooting victim left the scene in a vehicle and was spotted by police on South 21st and Josephine streets. He later died.READ MORE: South Side Bar, Restaurant Owners Worried Recent Shootings Could Hurt Business
A youth football event was going on at the field at the time of the shooting.
Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into First Commonwealth Bank In Latrobe, Causing Heavy Damage
