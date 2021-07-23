CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Jessica Guay
Filed Under:Jessica Guay, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Quarry Field, Shooting, South Side Park, South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting near a park in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said Friday that officials received a ShotSpotter alert near Quarry Field around 6:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Permanent Highland Park Bridge Ramp Closure Creates A Detour Within A Detour

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The shooting victim left the scene in a vehicle and was spotted by police on South 21st and Josephine streets. He later died.

READ MORE: South Side Bar, Restaurant Owners Worried Recent Shootings Could Hurt Business

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A youth football event was going on at the field at the time of the shooting.

Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: Car Crashes Into First Commonwealth Bank In Latrobe, Causing Heavy Damage

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.