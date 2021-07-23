PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three men were shot and a Pittsburgh Police officer is the type of violence police have been trying to curb on the South Side.

They’re especially focused on curbing this violence as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Earlier this month, city officials said the neighborhood has a temperature of its own and it’s been steadily rising.

RELATED: Three People Shot, One Police Officer Injured In Shooting On South Side

Pittsburgh Police began implementing enhanced safety and security measures this summer on the South Side.

Public Safety says the neighborhood has been a little too crowded since life has begun returning to normal, seeing fistfights, cars hitting pedestrians, and a rise in gun violence.

E. Carson Street, in particular, has been “dangerous and untenable.”

“This has been an ongoing situation that we have been dealing with for several weeks and we sort of predicted something like this might happen and it did tonight,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

There have already been several shootings on the South Side this year – a sign the violence is not slowing down.

Friday morning’s shooting is the type of situation that police have been hoping to prevent before it happens.