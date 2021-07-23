By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a boater hitting the Allegheny River this weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard says to be careful.READ MORE: Fleet Feet Liberty Mile To Bring Thousands Downtown
The U.S. Coast Guard and its auxiliary civilian volunteers are urging boaters to be cautious on the river.READ MORE: Justo Smoker Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping And Killing Pennsylvania Amish Teenager Linda Stoltzfoos
Between the heavy rains and the release of excess water from the Kinuza Dam, the Coast Guard says the combination for higher water and people’s high expectations could be deadly when the conditions are too extreme for safe boating.MORE NEWS: Commonwealth Court Upholds Shutdown Of Crack'd Egg Over Mask Mandate Violation
The Coast Guard says boaters should wear life jackets. They also suggest not boating alone and making sure someone on shore knows where you are. Also, if you wouldn’t choose to swim in the water, they recommend you shouldn’t boat in it either.