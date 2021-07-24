CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Butler County native and nurse was driving to work when she was shot and killed late last year.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) — The Butler County community is coming together to remember the life of Caitlyn Kaufman.

The Butler High School and Clarion University graduate was killed while driving to work at a hospital in Nashville last year.

Her family is hosting a memorial walk and candlelight vigil at Butler Memorial Park.

It begins at six o’clock.

And tickets are $10.

More than 200 t-shirts will be sold there too.

Businesses and friends have also donated dozens of raffle baskets.

Proceeds will benefit a scholarship in Kaufman’s name at Butler County Community College.