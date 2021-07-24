By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) — The Butler County community is coming together to remember the life of Caitlyn Kaufman.
The Butler High School and Clarion University graduate was killed while driving to work at a hospital in Nashville last year.
Her family is hosting a memorial walk and candlelight vigil at Butler Memorial Park.
It begins at six o'clock.
And tickets are $10.
More than 200 t-shirts will be sold there too.
Businesses and friends have also donated dozens of raffle baskets.
Proceeds will benefit a scholarship in Kaufman’s name at Butler County Community College.