By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — There is an update this weekend on the thousands of dead fish found rotting in Chartiers Creek.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will now wait for lab results after wrapping up its investigation this week.
The DEP still believes an herbicide or pesticide is to blame.
However, they are waiting on more test results before giving a final ruling.
They are also urging the public to report all fish kills and suspected pollution immediately.
Anyone can do so by calling the DEP Southwest Regional Office.