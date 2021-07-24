By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman says that voter fraud is "a fiction."
He spoke Friday morning to the Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington DC to stop an election bill in their state.
Fetterman has spoken out in the past about voting rights and Pennsylvania's 2020 election.
And on Friday he called universal voter ID “insidious and unnecessary.”
"Universal ID and some of these other measures are a solution for a nonexistent problem of voter fraud," Fetterman said. "And it's simply voter suppression because they don't want people voting that they believe aren't going to ultimately elect them."
Back in the fall, Fetterman got into it online with the Republican Lieutenant Governor of Texas over accusations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.