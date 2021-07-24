CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Kasper Bjorkqvist to a one-year contract.

The decision was announced today as day two of the 2021 NHL Draft begins.

The deal carries a value of $750,000 at the NHL level and runs through the 2021-2022 season.

He started with the WBS Penguins in the 2019-2020 season after having been drafted in the 2016 NHL Draft.