By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Kasper Bjorkqvist to a one-year contract.
The decision was announced today as day two of the 2021 NHL Draft begins.
The two-way deal runs through the 2021.22 season and carries a value of $750,000 at the NHL level.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 24, 2021
He started with the WBS Penguins in the 2019-2020 season after having been drafted in the 2016 NHL Draft.